Area Man Charged With Strangling Woman To Death, Police Say

A man from the area has been charged with the murder of a woman who had been strangled to death.

Sullivan County resident Joseph Detzauer, age 37, of Fallsburg, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the murder of Marilyn Torres, age 61, also of Fallsburg on Sunday, Jan. 9, said the New York State Police.

Troopers responded to a residence on Loch Sheldrake Road in the town of Falls around 1:45 p.m., for a report of domestic violence.

When they arrived at the home, officers discovered the Torres unconscious on the floor next to a bed and immediately began life-saving measures, according to Trooper Steven Nevel.

Torres was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Nevel said.

Nevel said an investigation revealed that Detzauer physically assaulted Torres by strangulation causing her death.

Detzauer was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, January 25 in the Town of Fallsburg Court.

