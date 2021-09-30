Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Two Dead, Two Critical Following Dispute Between Neighbors In Area
Police & Fire

Area Man Charged In Connection To Homicide On Residential Street

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Magic Drive in the town of Ulster.
Magic Drive in the town of Ulster. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man has been charged for the murder of another man.

Greg Thayer, age 48, of Kingston, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for the death of Bruce Swierc, of Torrance, California, in the town of Ulster. 

Thayer was arrested after police responded to a 911 call for a deceased man at a home on Magic Drive in Ulster, according to Police Chief Kyle Berardi, of the town of Ulster.

As a result of an investigation, Swierc was found to be the victim of a homicide and identified Thayer as the suspect, the chief said.

Police did not divulge either how Swierc was killed or his age.  

Thayer was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Ulster Police were assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Kingston Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.