Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Area Man Caught With 500 Bags Of Cocaine After Traffic Stop, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Heroin
Heroin Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police obtained a warrant to search the home of an area man who was found in possession of 500 bags of heroin during a routine traffic stop. 

Reportedly, additional heroin and packaging for distribution were found in the New Windsor home of 49-year-old Bobby D. Simmons. 

Simmons was charged with the felony of fouth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He had two prior felony convictions, and was sent to Orange County Jail pending a future court appearance. 

