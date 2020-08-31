Area Man Caught With 500 Bags Of Cocaine After Traffic Stop, Police Say

Police obtained a warrant to search the home of an area man who was found in possession of 500 bags of heroin during a routine traffic stop.

Reportedly, additional heroin and packaging for distribution were found in the New Windsor home of 49-year-old Bobby D. Simmons.

Simmons was charged with the felony of fouth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He had two prior felony convictions, and was sent to Orange County Jail pending a future court appearance.

