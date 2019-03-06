Area Man Attempting To Flee US Threatened To Blow Up Government Building, Police Say

A 53-year-old area man attempting to fly out of the country now is behind bars after authorities say he threatened to blow up a government building in New York.

In January, State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks were forwarded a letter from Domick Volino threatening to blow up an unidentified New York State government building.

With the assistance of Amtrak Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Volino, a Poughkeepsie resident, was arrested on Tuesday, March 5 in the Fort Lauderdale Airport attempting to fly to Honduras.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

Volino was arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond.

Volino is next scheduled to appear before the town of Poughkeepsie Court on Friday, March 8.

