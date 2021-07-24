Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Separate Rounds Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will Dampen Region
Police & Fire

Area Man Arrested For Causing $7,500 In Damage To Police Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Derek S. Winnie
Derek S. Winnie Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A 54-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly causing more than $7,500 in damage to a police car parked across the street from his home.

Ulster County resident, Derek S. Winnie, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following an investigation into damage to a Saugerties Police car while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex,

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, on Tuesday, July 20, the police vehicle was parked in a fenced-in area of the complex located directly across the street from Winnie’s residence. 

Security video shows Winnie leaving his residence, walking across the street to Cantine, entering the complex, walking past the attendance booth, then entering the fenced-in area where police vehicles were parked. 

Winnie is then observed on video intentionally causing damage to one of the Saugerties Police cars. 

The damage to the police vehicle will cost taxpayers in excess of $7,500 to repair, Sinagra said. 

Winnie was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with criminal mischief.

He was released to report to Ulster County Department of Probation Pre-Trial Program, pending Grand Jury proceedings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.