Area Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Juvenile Victims At Daycare/Foster Care Homes

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly sexually multiple juvenile victims at daycare and in foster homes.

Orange County resident John Olson, age 59, of the town of Warwick, was charged while incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail. An exact date of his arrest was not provided.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick in Orange County and the town of Andes in Delaware County, the New York State Police said.

Also arrested was Joan Parks, age 80, of the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County, for failing to report child abuse as a mandated reporter, state police said.

The department said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the state police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services. It stemmed from allegations made that Olson sexually abused multiple juveniles in both Orange and Delaware counties.

On Saturday, May 21, Olson was arrested in the town of Andes, Delaware County, for charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail, where he currently remains.

Additionally in May, Olson was indicted by a grand jury in Delaware County on the following charges:

Felony Rape

Criminal Sexual Act

The course of sexual conduct against a child

Criminal sex act

Endangering the welfare of a child

In June, Olson was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on charges of:

Attempted rape

Two counts of sexual abuse

Two counts of sexual conduct against a child

It was discovered during the investigation that Parks, a clinical social worker and mandated reporter, allegedly failed to report the child sexual abuse when made aware, state police said.

On Monday, Aug. 22, she was charged with failure to report child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Olson or Parks to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the New York State Police at 845-291-2836 or 845-291-2810.

