Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Home Under Construction In Ramapo
Police & Fire

Area Man Accused Of Murdering Best Friend

Gavel
An area man has been indicted for allegedly murdering his best friend.

Gregory Thayer, age 48, of the Town of Ulster was indicted on Friday, Oct. 15, by an Ulster County grand jury for murder and criminal possession of a weapon, said the District Attorney's Office.

Thayer was charged by the Town of Ulster Police Department for the murder of Bruce Swierc on Thursday, Sept. 29.

At Thayer’s arraignment, the District Attorney’s Office disclosed to the Court that the victim was a childhood friend of Thayer and was spending time at the Thayer home when he was shot once in the head as he sat on a chair at the dining table. 

Afterward, Thayer called a family member; he did not call or report to 911 or the police.

Swierc, age 48,  lived in California with his wife and family; he was in town to console his mother who had lost her partner. 

He had planned to spend a few days more to see relatives and Thayer before returning to California. 

Thayer was remanded to the Ulster County Jail pending further proceedings in the case.

The murder charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison; the weapons charge carries up to 15 years in prison.

