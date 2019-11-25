Area Man, 27, Charged With Rape

A 27-year-old man from the area is facing charges for rape, police say.

Officers with the City of Beacon Police Detective Division arrested Joshua R. Stalter, of New Windsor, on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at approximately 9 p.m., police announced on Monday, Nov. 25.

Police say the victim reported the rape on Monday, Nov. 11.

Stalter was charged with third-degree rape, a Class E Felony. He was processed, arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

