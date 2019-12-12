Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Crash Closes Road, Knocks Out Power In Ramapo
Police & Fire

Area Convenience Store Owner Foils Robbery Attempt By Wrestling Armed Suspect To Ground

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The owner of a convenience store wrestler a would-be robber to the ground until police could arrive.
The owner of a convenience store wrestler a would-be robber to the ground until police could arrive. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A convenience store owner in the area foiled an armed robber by wrestling him to the ground and holding him until police arrived.

Chaudhery Jaweed, the owner of DB Mart in Orange County, told News 12 the robbery and fight took place around 11:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when he was getting ready to close the story in the Village of Cornwall.

According to News 12, Jaweed said a teenager came in trying to purchase electronic cigarettes and alcohol. When the 68-year-old owner refused, the teen grabbed a gun out of a backpack.

Jaweed was able to disarm the teen and hold him until the police arrived. Once on the scene, police said the gun was fake.

While the crime and subsequent wrestling took place, the teen's mother was waiting in a vehicle, and was shocked when she came inside and found what her son had done, News 12 said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.