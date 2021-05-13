Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Summer 2021 Forecast Reveals When To Expect Frequent Storms, Hottest Stretch
Police & Fire

Alleged Drunk Driver Nabbed After Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after striking and killing a person walking in Sullivan County.
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after striking and killing a person walking in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A drunk hit-and-run driver was arrested after allegedly striking and killing a woman on a busy road while under the influence, New York State Police said.

Troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks in Sullivan County responded to a stretch of Mamakating Road in Mamakating at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, where there was a report of a pedestrian who was struck while on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police said that Bloomingburg resident Tamika Zambrano, age 39, was walking on the north shoulder of the road against the flow of traffic when a witness saw her get struck by a red SUV that proceeded to speed away after hitting her.

According to police, a nurse who was in the area immediately rendered first aid to Zambrano, and 911 was notified. She was transported by EMS to Garnet Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The investigation led police to identify Sullivan County resident Raymond Cammerino, age 49, of Bloomingburg, as the suspect.

It is alleged that Cammerino was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy when he struck Zambrano and fled the area, said police. 

Further investigation found that Cammerino was under the influence and his blood alcohol content was .16 percent, double the legal limit.

Cammerino was arrested by troopers and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter, both felonies.

 He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Following his arrest, Cammerino was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.