Alleged Car Thief Rams Two Clarkstown Police Cars In Attempt To Escape, Police Say

A 62-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen truck rammed two police cars and then fled on foot when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Juan Colon, of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, after Clarkstown Police officers on patrol attempted to stop a black Ford F-350 that had been reported stolen, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

When officers tried to make the stop in the area of Shorn Drive and Western Highway, Colon allegedly attempted to flee by ramming two Clarkstown Police vehicles, which had boxed him in, Peters said.

The occupants of the vehicle then jumped and fled on foot, he added.

Colon was arrested shortly after and transported to police headquarters for arraignment in Clarkstown Justice Court.

He was charged with felony assault, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal mischief.

A search for the second suspect was conducted by various units from Clarkstown, Orangetown, and the Rockland County Sherriff's Office.

Also assisting in the search was the Clarkstown Police drone unit.

No one was injured during the event, Peters reported.

