Alert Issued For Woman Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards From Friend

Zak Failla
Kelly Kiernan is wanted by New York State Police.
An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Ellenville who allegedly stole credit cards from a friend and charged more than $2,500.

Kelly Kiernan was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after an investigation determined that she and other co-conspirators stole several credit cards from a friend. Kiernan then made multiple unauthorized credit and debit charges.

Kiernan later failed to appear in court following her arrest and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police described Kiernan, 35, as 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 132 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Ellenville by calling (845) 626-2800 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

