Alert Issued For Woman Wanted For Burglarizing Home In Area

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Poughkeepsie for a woman wanted on a burglary charge.

Sarah Casey, 27, is wanted by New York State Police and the town of Washington Court after she was arrested for illegally entering a dwelling and stealing property. Investigators said that she is known to frequent Dutchess County, specifically in Poughkeepsie.

Investigators described Casey as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact New York State Police in Poughkeepsie by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

