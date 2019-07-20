Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: IDs Released For Pilot, Passengers In Plane Crash Near Hudson Valley Regional Airport
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Burglary Suspect

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Kalber
Christopher Kalber Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued by Ramapo police investigators for a wanted man who was arrested last year after breaking into a Sloatsburg home.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Orange Turnpike residence in Sloatsburg at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July, 29 last year, where there was a report of a burglary that was interrupted.

According to police, the suspect - later identified as Sloatsburg resident Christopher Kalber, 28 - fled the scene before law enforcement arrived at the home. During the burglary, the homeowner was “slightly injured” as she attempted to stop Kalber from leaving with stolen items.

The homeowner was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries and refused transport to a local hospital.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kalber, who was charged with burglary, robbery, grand larceny, and petit larceny. He later failed to appear at court proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Kalber’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.