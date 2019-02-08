Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Zak Failla
Bajiha Lewis
Bajiha Lewis Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An alert has been issued for a man wanted in Rockland County after being busted for alleged impaired driving.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for 25-year-old Bajiha Lewis, who is wanted after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Following his arrest, Lewis was released and later failed to appear for court proceedings, leading to a bench warrant that was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact investigators from the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or sending an anonymous tip using the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

