Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Raul Idrovo-Barrera
Raul Idrovo-Barrera Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert for 41-year-old Raul Idrovo-Barrera, who is wanted in the area on several charges after allegedly driving while impaired and failing to show up for court appearances.

According to police, Idrovo-Barrera is wanted on charges that include driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic control device. His last known address was in Carteret, New Jersey.

Anyone with information regarding Idrovo-Barrera’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip by using the “RocklandCo DA” Tip411 app.

