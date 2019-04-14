Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Found Dead In Spring Valley
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Man Indicted For Burglary In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Adam Cruz-Farwell.
Adam Cruz-Farwell. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.

An alert was issued on Wednesday for 25-year-old Adam Cruz-Farwell, who is wanted by the New York State Police and the Dutchess County Court. Cruz-Farwell was indicted on the burglary charge following his 2017 arrest and then failed to appear for court proceedings to respond to the charges, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Police described Cruz-Farwell as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in Pennsylvania and has ties to Hyde Park, investigators noted.

Anyone with information regarding Cruz-Farwell's whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.