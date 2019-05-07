Contact Us
Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Suspect

Zak Failla
Luis Badilla Alvarado
Luis Badilla Alvarado Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a wanted man who failed to appear in court following a driving while intoxicated charge in Westchester County more than a decade ago.

An alert was issued for 36-year-old Luis Badilla Alvarado, who is wanted by State Police on a bench warrant for driving while intoxicated dating back to an incident on Nov. 16, 2005.

Police said that Alvarado was stopped on the New York State Thruway for a traffic violation, when it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated. Alvarado then failed to appear in court to answer the charge.

Alvarado was described as 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighed approximately 190 pounds at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Alvarado’s whereabouts or who may spot him have been asked to contact state police by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

