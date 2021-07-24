Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Sex Offender

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations for a sex offender in the Hudson Valley who is wanted for failing to register in Ulster County.

William Knox, age 51, whose last known address is in Kingston, a Level 3 sex offender, is wanted for repeatedly failing to register as a sex offender due to his conviction of sexual-related offenses in California.

According to officials, Knox has a history of gang affiliation and violent offenses.

It is alleged that Knox beat a woman with a bat before attempting to flee the area. He was apprehended and further investigation found that he allegedly was violating an order of protection.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Knox a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.”

Knox was described as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Harold Folmsbee by calling (646) 523-9101 or Assistant Deputy Chief Richard Hotaling at (518) 488-0100.

