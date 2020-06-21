Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Burglary Suspect

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Michael Zeffiro Jr.
Michael Zeffiro Jr. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man who has been wanted since 2012 following his arrest.

An alert was issued out of New York State Police Troop F in Orange County for Michael Zeffiro, who is wanted following his arrest for burglary in Montgomery in February 2012.

It is alleged that Zeffiro broke into the home of an acquaintance and stole more than $12,000 in cash. Following his arrest for second-degree burglary, Zeffiro was ordered to pay restitution and failed to do so.

After failing to repay his victims, a bench warrant was issued for Zeffiro’s arrest by the Orange County Court.

Zeffiro, 27, was described by police as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.