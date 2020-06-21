Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Burglary Suspect

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man who has been wanted since 2012 following his arrest.

An alert was issued out of New York State Police Troop F in Orange County for Michael Zeffiro, who is wanted following his arrest for burglary in Montgomery in February 2012.

It is alleged that Zeffiro broke into the home of an acquaintance and stole more than $12,000 in cash. Following his arrest for second-degree burglary, Zeffiro was ordered to pay restitution and failed to do so.

After failing to repay his victims, a bench warrant was issued for Zeffiro’s arrest by the Orange County Court.

Zeffiro, 27, was described by police as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.