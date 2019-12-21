Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Start Of Winter Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Latifah Price is wanted by New York State Police.
Latifah Price is wanted by New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a wanted woman in Dutchess County who was arrested more than five years ago after being arrested for attempting to sneak marijuana into the Downstate Correctional Facility.

New York State Police investigators in Wappinger are attempting to locate Latifah Price, 24, who is wanted following her arrest for promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police said that Price was arrested in 2014 after an investigation determined she attempted to smuggle 18 grams of marijuana into the Downstate Correctional Facility.

An arrest warrant was issued for Price by the Town of Fishkill Court in October 2014 when she failed to appear for court proceedings following her arrest.

Price has been described as 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.