Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

An alert has been issued for a wanted woman in Dutchess County who was arrested more than five years ago after being arrested for attempting to sneak marijuana into the Downstate Correctional Facility.

New York State Police investigators in Wappinger are attempting to locate Latifah Price, 24, who is wanted following her arrest for promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police said that Price was arrested in 2014 after an investigation determined she attempted to smuggle 18 grams of marijuana into the Downstate Correctional Facility.

An arrest warrant was issued for Price by the Town of Fishkill Court in October 2014 when she failed to appear for court proceedings following her arrest.

Price has been described as 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

