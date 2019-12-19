Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Know her?

Police in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman who has been on the run since 2016.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department issued an alert for 52-year-old Sheila Brunson, who was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge. A warrant was issued for her arrest in 2016.

Investigators described Brunson as 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes her, or has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100.

