Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Know her?

Police issued an alert for Michelle Melson, 50, who is wanted following her arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in September 2015.

According to Town of Newburgh Police, Melson later failed to show up court on her scheduled date, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Mellon was described as 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes Melson, or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

