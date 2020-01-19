Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

An alert has been issued for a wanted man in Orange County who has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is attempting to locate Nicholas Fox, 30, who was arrested in connection with a larceny that took place in September 2018.

According to police, Fox later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and a bench warrant was issued by the court.

Police described Fox as 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing the tip to TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

