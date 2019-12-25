Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Charged After Woman Struck, Killed In Rockland Hit-Run
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Efrain Fernandez-Reyes is wanted by police in Newburgh.
Efrain Fernandez-Reyes is wanted by police in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

An alert has been issued for a man who has been wanted in the area since 2014.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is attempting to locate 48-year-old Efrain Fernandez-Reyes, who was arrested in November 2014 and charged for allegedly driving while impaired.

Following his arrest, Fernandez-Reyes later failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the court.

Police described Fernandez-Reyes as 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 180 pounds with no hair and brown eyes. Investigators said that anyone who comes into contact with him “should not take any police-action yourself, other than to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department” by calling (845) 564-1100.

