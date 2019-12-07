Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Jose Guerrero
Jose Guerrero Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

Seen him?

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has issued an alert for a wanted man as they attempt to locate Jose Guerrero, who has been wanted since his arrest in 2012.

Guerrero was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in November 2012 and later bail jumping, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for court proceedings.

Police described Guerrero as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man weighing approximately 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing the tip to TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

