Alert Issued For Wanted Area Grand Larceny Suspect

Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Shawn Abrams Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a. wanted man who posed as a contractor and bilked an area resident out of more than $1,500.

An alert was issued by State Police in Orange County from Troop F in Middletown for 47-year-old Shawn Abrams, who is wanted following his arrest for fourth-degree grand larceny last year.

Police said that an investigation into Abrams found that he agreed to do work on a home while posing as a contractor and received a payment of $1,600.

Abrams never did any work at the home and never attempted to return the money.

Investigators noted that Abrams "has a history of scamming homeowners out of money without finishing the agreed-upon job,” which led to the warrant for his arrest.

Abrams was described as being approximately 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop F by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

