Alert Issued For Suspect Busted With Cocaine In Hudson Valley

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Hawthorne have issued an alert for a man wanted in Yonkers following an arrest for cocaine possession.

An alert has been issued for Robert Destrange, 56, who is wanted by New York State Police and the city of Yonkers Court for criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in 2007.

Police described Destrange as 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to currently be residing in Wappinger.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

