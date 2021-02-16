Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Alert Issued For Police Sergeant Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Byrnes.
Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Byrnes. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

An alert has been issued by police as they attempt to locate an officer who was reported missing this week.

Robert Byrnes, age 48, a current Yonkers Police Department sergeant who has recently been experiencing health problems and “could be a danger to himself,” was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 15 by friends and family.

Police said that Byrnes was last seen in Yonkers, but could be in the area of Far Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Byrnes was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, brown winter coat, a brown and white wool hat, and khaki cargo pants. He was described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 140 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Byrnes’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 377-7900 and referencing case number 21018298.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

