Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Alert Issued For Missing Spring Valley Girl

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting in Orangetown.
The area of the shooting in Orangetown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a case of shots fired in a Rockland County neighborhood.

The incident took place around 1:20 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, in Orangetown.

Police received numerous phone calls reporting possible gunshots fired in the area of South Mill Street, said Orangetown Police Capt. James Brown.

Officers responded and canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings but did not find any victims, Brown said.

Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI Unit also responded to the scene to assist with processing the spent shells, he added.

At this time the Orangetown Police continue to investigate and are asking any residents or businesses with may have witnessed the event or have video of the incident to contact police at 845-359-2121.

