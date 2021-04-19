Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Teen

An 18-year-old from the Hudson Valley has been reported missing in the state of Florida.

Officials issued an alert for Rockland County resident Isabella Telfer, of Orangeburg, who was reported missing out of Miami over the weekend after being spotted with a stranger.

Telfer is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 115 pounds with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple bikini top and jean shorts in South Beach in Miami on Sunday, April 18 on Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Telfer’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Miami Police Department by calling 911 or (305) 471-TIPS.

