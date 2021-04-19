Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Wintry Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temps, Snow For Some In Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Teen

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Isabella Telfar
Isabella Telfar Photo Credit: Contributed

An 18-year-old from the Hudson Valley has been reported missing in the state of Florida.

Officials issued an alert for Rockland County resident Isabella Telfer, of Orangeburg, who was reported missing out of Miami over the weekend after being spotted with a stranger.

Telfer is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 115 pounds with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple bikini top and jean shorts in South Beach in Miami on Sunday, April 18 on Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Telfer’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Miami Police Department by calling 911 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.