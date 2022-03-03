Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Kathy Reakes
Missing: Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec
Missing: Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing area woman who hasn't been seen in six days.

Dutchess County resident Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec, of Dover, was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 25, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Families members say the teen may have traveled to the Bronx.

Pirir-Tec is described as being 5-feet-5 and approximately 120 lbs. She has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left cheek and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

