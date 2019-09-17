Alert Issued For Missing Area Man

A man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

New York State Police from the Brewster barracks are searching for Matthew C. Graham, a vulnerable adult, reported missing by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

He was last seen on Ivy Hill Road in Brewster at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, state police said.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 270 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. He has a barbed wire wraparound tattoo on his right arm, and Chinese characters tattooed on his left inner forearm. It is unknown what he is wearing, state police said. His age was not released.

An investigation has revealed he may have traveled to New York City, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Matthew is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.