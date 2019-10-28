Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Rescued After Rollover Montebello Crash
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Bethany Mitchell
Bethany Mitchell Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police say Dutchess County resident Bethany Mitchell, from the town of Fishkill, was visiting her grandmother on Fish Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 26, when she got into an argument with her mother and left the residence at around 11 a.m.

She is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction.

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

