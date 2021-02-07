Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Hudson Valley Known To Frequent Fairfield County

Mark Zieman
Mark Zieman Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police in Brewster for a wanted man known to frequent Fairfield County who allegedly stole from a friend's home in the area home that he was housesitting.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mark Zieman, who is wanted by State Police and the Town of Southeast Court following his arrest in 2017. It is alleged that Zieman stole money and items from an acquaintance he was housesitting for.

Zieman later failed to appear for court proceedings in April 2018 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police noted that Zieman, 46, is known to frequent Shelton, Connecticut, and may work for a local pest control company. He has been described by investigators as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Zieman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

