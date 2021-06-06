Contact Us
Breaking News: 29-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes Down Embankment In Area
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area

Zak Failla
Peter M. Williams Photo Credit: New York State Police
An alert was issued by New York State Police for Peter M. Williams on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, June 2 for a man who was busted with hundreds of waxed envelopes containing heroin.

Peter Williams, age 34, is wanted in Orange County by the New York State Police Troop F in Middletown following his arrest for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop in Ramapo.

Police said that after being stopped by New York State Police troopers, it was determined that Williams was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of 500 waxed envelopes stamped with “Fireball” containing 110 grams of heroin.

Williams later failed to return to court to answer the charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators noted that Williams is also wanted by State Police in Highland following an arrest for criminal trespassing.

Police described Williams as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Troop F by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov. 

