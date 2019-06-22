Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area On Drug Charges

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Tafuri
Joseph Tafuri Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester for a man who was busted on drug charges earlier this year and failed to appear in court.

Joseph Tafuri is wanted by New York State Police in Cortlandt for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest for possession of heroin and Suboxone in January.

According to police, following his arrest, Tafuri failed to appear in the town of Cortlandt Justice Court after he was arrested and released. He is last known to reside in the Peekskill area.

Police described Tafuri as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt by calling (914) 742-7600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.