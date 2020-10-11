Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Two Women In Area

Christina Coulter
Christopher Gary Elter Photo Credit: New York State Police
State Troopers are searching for a 24-year-old who faces criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two women, said police.

Christopher Gary Elter was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree harassment in Orange County by the Town of Chester Court. 

He is 6-feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elter is asked to contact State Police BCI in Monroe at 845-732-8311.

