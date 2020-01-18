Contact Us
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Violent Assault In Ramapo
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Murder In Area

Zak Failla
Jamaad Murphy
Jamaad Murphy Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a suspect implicated in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Hudson Valley man last year.

State Police say that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 last year, Jamaad Murphy, 26, of Middletown, shot and killed Matthew Napoleoni, also of Middletown, outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension in Middletown.

According to investigators, Murphy shot his victim and proceeded to flee on foot in possession of a black .40 caliber handgun.

Investigators noted that Murphy has “JM” tattooed on his right arm, and “Rachel” on his left arm. He’s been known to use the aliases of “Dyzier,” “Tyzier Lewis,” and Jaeden Monk.

Murphy, 26, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge. He’s been described by New York State Police investigators as 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has known ties in North Carolina and Georgia.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting or has information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300.

