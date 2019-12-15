Contact Us
Breaking News: Here Are Latest Projected Snowfall Totals For Early Week Storm
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Endangering Welfare Of Child In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Bryan Ruiz-Pimentel
Bryan Ruiz-Pimentel Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An alert has been issued by police in Rockland County for a wanted 22-year-old man.

Bryan Ruiz-Pimentel is wanted by the Ramapo Police Department after being arrested for assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child during an incident in the Village of Chestnut Ridge.

Anyone with information regarding Ruiz-Pimentel’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

