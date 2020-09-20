Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Grand Larceny Suspect Wanted In Hudson Valley

Eric Martinson
Eric Martinson Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in Ulster County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted by Troop F in Kingston.

Eric Martinson is wanted following his arrest for grand larceny after scamming a Hudson Valley resident out of a deal.

Martinson allegedly purchased a wave runner for $2,800 from an area resident using a check that bounced and was returned by the bank.

Following the fraudulent deal, Martinson was arrested, released, and later failed to show up in court to answer the charges, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest from the Town of Saugerties Court.

Martinson, 33, was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Kingston by calling (845) 338-1702 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

