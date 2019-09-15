Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted On $27.7K Grand Larceny Charge

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the area are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police said that Alexander Saldana was arrested following an investigation by the New York Department of Labor that determined he fraudulently collected $27,748 in unemployment insurance. Saldana later failed to return to court and an arrest warrant was issued from the Orange County Court.

Investigators described Saldana, 57, as a 5-foot-10 African American man weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.