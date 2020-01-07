Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For 58-Year-Old Man Who Has Gone Missing In Area

Kevin Brown was reported missing in Dover.
Kevin Brown was reported missing in Dover. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 58-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Police have issued an alert for Dover resident Kevin Brown, who was reported missing from the Crystal House Manor on Mill Street in Dover on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

New York State Police investigators described Brown as 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a black coat.

Anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts, or who has information regarding his possible location has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County by calling (845) 677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

