Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Boy Who Has Gone Missing In Area

A 17-year-old boy has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

The New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks are searching for Leonardo Pop Ba, a runaway last seen at his residence on Route 343 in the town of Amenia.

He is 5-foot-4, about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was placed with a non-relative foster home in 2018. An investigation revealed Leonardo left his foster home sometime in September 2019. Details pertaining to his direction of travel, possible destination or clothing description are unknown.

If anyone has seen him or has information regarding his current whereabouts, they are asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.