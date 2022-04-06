Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Last Seen At McDonald's In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley boy who hasn't been seen in two days.

Dutchess County resident Joshua Cornwall, of Poughkeepsie, was reported missing on Monday, April 4, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Cornwall was last seen at the McDonald’s on 733 Main St., in Poughkeepsie at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, Hicks said.

He is described as being 5-feet-9, approximately 135 pounds, skinny build with curly/messy black hair, state police said.

He was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker with skinny jeans and Tommy Hilfiger sandals.

If you believe you have information regarding his whereabouts call 845-677-7300. Refer to case #10767383.

