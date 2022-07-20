Alert Issued After Dead Shark Washes Up On NY Beach

Authorities issued an alert to swimmers and boaters after a dead shark washed up on a Long Island beach.

Police responded to a report of a dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue between 80 and 90 Dune Road at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Quogue Village Police Department.

The shark was reported to be between 7 and 8 feet long, police said.

The animal was pulled back out into the water before police could secure it, according to the report.

The Quogue Police Department said it is in contact with the South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program, which is working to monitor the situation with law enforcement.

"At this time we are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Law Enforcement to monitor this event," police said.

Authorities asked anyone who spots a shark in the area to call the Quogue Village Police Department at 631-653-4791

