Police & Fire

Alert Issue For Farm Worker Who Has Gone Missing In Area

Joe Lombardi
Chong Kim
Chong Kim Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 60-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in finding him.

New York State Police in Montgomery are attempting to locate Chong Kim, a Korean man who came up from New York City to work at a farm at 124 Egbertson Road, in the town of Hamptonburgh. He was seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at the farm.

He was reported missing the following day to state police. An additional witness was located Wednesday, June 19 who told police he saw a male fitting the description of Kim walking on Stony Ford Road in Wallkill late afternoon on Sunday, June 16.

The witness stated the man had tall rubber muck boots and black pants and a bluish green checkered shirt, police said.

State Police are asking anyone with information to contact the state police at Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

