Airmont Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Cops Damages Hotel After Arrest, Police Say

A 41-year-old man has been accused of damaging a hotel in the Hudson Valley after being released following an arrest during an altercation with police officers earlier in the day at a convenience store/gas station.

The incidents happened Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rockland County, in the Village of Airmont.

The man, whose name was not released by Ramapo Police, "violently resisted arrest, spit in the face and on the arms of several officers, while threatening to kill the officers," the department said.

After the officers deployed a taser, the man continued to resist to avoid his arrest, requiring an additional taser deployment, police said.

He was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Upon completion, he was transported to RPD HQ and processed for the following charges:

Criminal Tampering, misdemeanor;

Resisting arrest, misdemeanor;

Obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanor;

Harassment, violation.

He was released on an appearance ticket, with no bail, and advised to return to court on a future date.

After being released, the man went to a local hotel and caused damage, said police.

He was arrested again and charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

He is currently being held at Ramapo Police Department headquarters pending arraignment.

