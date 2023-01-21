Contact Us
Accused Sexual Predator Nabbed By State Police In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut man is being held without bail after allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 11 years old in Orange County.
An accused sexual predator is behind bars without bail after allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11 years old in the area.

Patrick Lynch, age 41, of Fairfield County in Bethel, Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 following an indictment for predatory sexual assault of a child, by an Orange County Grand Jury, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

The arrest was made in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services and Bethel Police Department in Connecticut after receiving a law enforcement tip in July of 2020, Nevel said.

An investigation determined Lynch engaged in sexual contact with a child less than eleven years old in the city of Newburgh, he added.

Lynch was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

