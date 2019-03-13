Accused Nyack Drug Dealer Faces Felony Charge

A man from Nyack accused of selling drugs is facing felony charges, police say.

An Orangetown Police officer observed a man identified as 23-year-old Atryue Vielle of Nyack in the area of Artopee Way and S. Franklin Street in the Village of Nyack on Saturday, March 9 around 10:30 a.m.

The officer recognized Vielle and knew that he had an active bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous charges.

The officer approached Vielle and confirmed the warrant. Vielle was taken into custody, where officers allegedly found several bags of suspected narcotics that tested positive for cocaine in his possession, police said.

Vielle was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters and processed on the active Nyack warrant. He was also charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Viele was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail. He is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court Thursday, March 14.

